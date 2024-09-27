sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Burari rerun | Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Israel Defence Minister Vows to Provide Safed With Security During Visit to Northern City

Published 17:01 IST, September 27th 2024

Israel Defence Minister Vows to Provide Safed With Security During Visit to Northern City

“We are hitting Hezbollah very hard throughout the year and especially in the last few weeks. We will add and increase this effort," Gallant said.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant | Image: Israel Defence Ministry
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

17:01 IST, September 27th 2024