Published 17:01 IST, September 27th 2024
Israel Defence Minister Vows to Provide Safed With Security During Visit to Northern City
“We are hitting Hezbollah very hard throughout the year and especially in the last few weeks. We will add and increase this effort," Gallant said.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant | Image: Israel Defence Ministry
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
17:01 IST, September 27th 2024