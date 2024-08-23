sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | PM Modi in Poland | US Elections | Mpox |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • 3 Kids, Woman Among 16 Killed in Israeli Strikes in Gaza Amid Tensions in Middle East

Published 06:54 IST, August 23rd 2024

3 Kids, Woman Among 16 Killed in Israeli Strikes in Gaza Amid Tensions in Middle East

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital received the bodies, including the remains of a woman and three children, after strikes overnight

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Isreal-Hamas War
The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital received the bodies, including the remains of a woman and three children, after strikes overnight | Image: AP (Representational)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

06:54 IST, August 23rd 2024