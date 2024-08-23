Published 06:54 IST, August 23rd 2024
3 Kids, Woman Among 16 Killed in Israeli Strikes in Gaza Amid Tensions in Middle East
The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital received the bodies, including the remains of a woman and three children, after strikes overnight
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital received the bodies, including the remains of a woman and three children, after strikes overnight | Image: AP (Representational)
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
06:54 IST, August 23rd 2024