Advertisement

Tel Aviv: The head of Israel's military intelligence chief on Monday, April 22, resigned from the post over failures regarding Hamas' unprecedented October 7 attack, on the military, AP reported Major General Aharon Haliva becomes the first senior figure to step down over his responsibility in the deadliest assault in Israel's history.

The Israeli military in a statement said that Haliva asked to end his service "following his leadership responsibility." In a post on X, the IDF said, “In coordination with the Chief of the General Staff, the Head of the Intelligence Directorate, MG Aharon Haliva, has requested to end his position, following his leadership responsibility as the Head of the Intelligence Directorate for the events of October 7. The Chief of the General Staff thanked Major General Aharon Haliva for his 38 years of service in the IDF, during which he made significant contributions to the security of the State of Israel as both a combat soldier and commander.”

Advertisement

Haliva's resignation sets the stage for an unexpected fallout from Israel's top security brass amid ongoing tensions with the terror group as Israel aims to rescue its 250 hostages in Gaza.

The Israeli military in a statement said that Haliva asked to end his service "following his leadership responsibility."

Advertisement

Following the massive onslaught, Haliva publicly shouldered the blame for not being able to prevent Hamas from blasting through Israel's borders rampaging unchallenged killing almost 1,200 people, mostly civilians and taking over 200 people as hostages to Gaza.

Haliva as well as other senior security leaders were expected to resign amid glaring failures but the timings were unclear because Israel is still fighting Hamas in Gaza.

Advertisement

This comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently claimed that Israel will now expand its military in Gaza.

(Inputs from AP)

Advertisement