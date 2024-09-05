sb.scorecardresearch
  Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Strikes Kill 5 in Occupied West Bank, Palestinian Officials Say

Published 13:41 IST, September 5th 2024

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Strikes Kill 5 in Occupied West Bank, Palestinian Officials Say

Palestinian health officials say Israeli strikes in the occupied West Bank killed five people, including the son of a prominent jailed militant.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Palestinian health officials say Israeli strikes in the occupied West Bank killed five people, including the son of a prominent jailed militant. | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
13:41 IST, September 5th 2024