Israel, Iran Seek ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ But ‘Stupidity’ Could Ruin Progress, Trump Warns As Both Sides Resume Direct Strikes

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Israel and Iran are both seeking an immediate ceasefire, offering a glimmer of hope that ongoing negotiations could yield a broader peace agreement. In a characteristic post on Truth Social, Trump shared that discussions to halt the hostilities are moving forward, though he warned that the fragile process remains vulnerable to outside disruptions.

"Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on “Peace” are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way," Trump wrote. The president emphasized that while diplomatic talks are accelerating, economic pressure will not let up just yet. "The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a “Final Deal” is reached. Things should move quickly," he added.

Retaliation Breaks a Shaky Two-Month Truce

Trump’s remarks follow a sudden and dangerous escalation between the two adversaries, who launched direct strikes against each other's territory for the first time since a ceasefire put a five-week war on hold two months ago. The renewed violence has sparked widespread international concern that the region could slide back into a full-scale conflict.

The latest flare-up began overnight when Iran unleashed a barrage of missiles toward Israel. Tel Aviv quickly retaliated by targeting military installations inside the Islamic republic. This military response appeared to defy explicit calls for restraint from Israel's key ally, President Trump.

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Tehran’s missile strike was launched in retaliation for earlier Israeli attacks on Hezbollah targets, the Iran-backed Lebanese Shia group. in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Iranian officials had repeatedly warned that any operations targeting the Lebanese capital would trigger a direct response against Israel.

Global Markets React as Diplomacy Hangs in the Balance

The sudden collapse of the truce sent shockwaves through the global economy. Oil prices surged as energy markets reacted to the threat of renewed warfare and potential disruptions to shipping lanes. Fears are mounting over global energy and goods shortages, particularly with shipping already restricted through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint.

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The military escalation comes at a highly critical moment for international diplomats, with Pakistan-mediated peace efforts now teetering on a knife-edge.