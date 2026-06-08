20 TMC MPs Write to Om Birla, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Leads Revolt Against Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing what could be the biggest rebellion in its political history, with more than 20 Lok Sabha MPs reportedly writing to Speaker Om Birla and seeking recognition as a separate group in Parliament. The development marks a dramatic escalation of the crisis within the party and comes at a time when TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is already grappling with growing internal dissent following the party’s defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

According to sources, the rebel camp is being led by Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who has emerged as the principal face of the dissident faction. The MPs are understood to have informed the Speaker that they wish to function separately from the Trinamool Congress and align themselves politically with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Rebel MPs Seek Meeting With Speaker Om Birla

In the latest development, the dissident MPs have not only submitted a letter to Speaker Om Birla but have also sought an appointment with him. Sources indicate that a meeting between the rebel MPs and the Lok Sabha Speaker could take place in New Delhi tonight.

The letter is understood to communicate that the group no longer wishes to remain under the existing TMC leadership and intends to support the NDA in Parliament. The move is being seen as a significant step towards formalising the split within the party.

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Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has confirmed Republic TV that the rebel faction has already informed the Speaker about its political position and future alignment with the NDA.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Emerges as Face of the Revolt

The rebellion appears to have found a clear leader in Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. Sources say she is spearheading the group of over 20 MPs who have broken ranks with the party leadership.

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Political observers view her emergence as significant because she is among the senior-most parliamentary faces of the Trinamool Congress. Her leadership of the dissident camp suggests that the revolt is no longer limited to isolated voices of dissent but has evolved into an organised political challenge.

Sources further indicate that the rebel faction is considering multiple options, including functioning as a separate parliamentary bloc, forming a new political outfit and potentially staking claim to the party’s political legacy.

Delhi Meetings Fuel Speculation of Major Realignment

The developments unfolded while Mamata Banerjee was attending the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi along with senior party leaders.

At the same time, rebel TMC MPs held discussions with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Photographs from the meeting have surfaced, adding fuel to speculation that a larger political realignment is underway.

Among the MPs whose names have surfaced in connection with the rebel camp are Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Prasun Banerjee, Sharmila Sarkar, Arup Chakraborty, Kalipada Soren, Jagadish Chandra Basunia, Partha Bhowmick, Bapi Halder, Satabdi Roy, Asit Kumar Mal, June Malia, Abu Taher Khan and Khalilur Rahman.

Sources also claim that discussions have taken place with several other prominent MPs, including Rachana Banerjee, Yusuf Pathan, Dev Adhikari and Shatrughan Sinha.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy’s Exit Adds Momentum

The rebellion gained further momentum after senior Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from the Trinamool Congress.

His resignation letter contained sharp criticism of the party leadership. Roy accused the party of corruption, administrative failures and poor governance across sectors including education, healthcare, employment and law and order.

His departure is widely seen as a turning point that emboldened dissident leaders within the party to come together.

Biggest Challenge Yet for Mamata Banerjee

For Mamata Banerjee, the rebellion represents perhaps the most serious internal challenge she has faced since founding the Trinamool Congress.

The revolt comes amid growing criticism of the party’s leadership structure and increasing complaints from senior leaders who feel sidelined. Several former and current party figures have publicly expressed dissatisfaction in recent weeks, pointing to deeper organisational tensions.

With more than 20 MPs reportedly seeking a separate political identity, open communication taking place with BJP leaders and the rebel camp publicly signalling support for the NDA, the crisis has now moved far beyond internal dissent.

Whether the group eventually forms a new party, functions as a separate bloc in Parliament or seeks recognition as the principal faction of the Trinamool Congress, the events unfolding in New Delhi could reshape the future of Bengal politics and mark a defining moment in the history of the TMC.

If you’re writing a political report focused on the rebellion, Abhishek Banerjee should feature more prominently because many of the complaints from dissident leaders are reportedly directed at his role in the party’s functioning.

Abhishek Banerjee at the Centre of Rebel MPs’ Grievances

While the rebellion poses a direct challenge to Mamata Banerjee’s authority, sources indicate that much of the anger within the dissident camp is aimed at TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Several rebel leaders have reportedly complained about what they describe as Abhishek Banerjee’s growing influence over the party’s organisational and political decisions. According to sources, many senior leaders felt increasingly sidelined as power became concentrated around the party’s younger leadership.

The issue has surfaced repeatedly in recent weeks, with a number of leaders who either resigned from the party or joined the rebel camp alleging that dissenting voices were ignored and senior leaders were not adequately consulted on key decisions.