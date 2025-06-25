'Israel-Iran Wanted To Stop The War Equally': Donald Trump Hours After Saying He Was Not Happy With Ceasefire Violation

After nearly two weeks of escalating violence, missile strikes, and rising global alarm, a ceasefire between Israel and Iran has been declared.

Trump Says Both Sides Wanted Peace, Warns Israel Amid Fragile Ceasefire

US President Donald Trump announced that both Israel and Iran “equally” wanted to end their war, as a ceasefire between the two countries officially came into effect. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “It was my great honor to destroy all nuclear facilities and capability, and then, stop the war.”

According to Iranian state television, the ceasefire began at 7:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday. While Iranian officials have not issued any statements since Trump's announcement, Iran’s top diplomat had earlier signaled readiness to halt airstrikes.

Trump’s post came shortly after the formal ceasefire was declared, mediated by the United States. The agreement brought an end to nearly two weeks of intense fighting. However, just hours later, Israel accused Iran of violating the truce by launching missiles at northern Israel and threatened retaliation, a claim Iran firmly denied.

In response, Trump issued a stern warning to Israel, “Israel. Do not drop those bombs. If you do, it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now!” he wrote, making it clear that any further escalation would not be tolerated.

Ceasefire Conditional, Say Both Israel and Iran

Israel’s stance on the ceasefire remains conditional. Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Israel will honor the truce “as long as the other side does.” He said he had communicated this position to US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, while also expressing gratitude to Trump for standing with Israel against Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Iran’s President, meanwhile, reaffirmed that Tehran would uphold the ceasefire unless provoked. State-affiliated Nour News quoted him saying that Iran would only respond if Israel breaks the pact first.

Twelve Days, Two Rivals, One Fragile Peace

The Iran-Israel conflict, rooted in decades of political hostility and nuclear tension, flared dangerously on June 13 when direct military strikes broke out. The violence, which lasted 12 days, drew international alarm and triggered urgent diplomatic intervention.

The 12-day conflict marked one of the most intense and overt military confrontations between Iran and Israel in recent history, drawing widespread international alarm. Civilian casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global energy markets added to the growing urgency for de-escalation. The conflict also raised fears of a wider war engulfing the Middle East, prompting urgent diplomatic intervention from global powers, led by the United States.