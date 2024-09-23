sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah Leave 492 Dead, Netanyahu Urges Lebanese to Evacuate Conflict Zone
LIVE-BLOG

Published 10:16 IST, September 24th 2024

Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah Leave 492 Dead, Netanyahu Urges Lebanese to Evacuate Conflict Zone

Israel vs Hezbollah LIVE: Israeli strikes killed over 490 people in Lebanon, marking the deadliest and most intense bombardment in nearly a year. The Israeli military has advised residents in southern & eastern Lebanon to evacuate their homes as it prepares to escalate its air campaign against Hezbollah.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share