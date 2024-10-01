sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pune Chopper Crash | Middle East Conflict | Walz vs Vance | MUDA Scam | Nepal Floods |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Israel Used 80-ton 'Bunker-Buster' Bomb, Suffocated Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah To Death

Published 17:27 IST, October 1st 2024

Israel Used 80-ton 'Bunker-Buster' Bomb, Suffocated Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah To Death

Israel used US-made 80-ton bunker busting bomb which uses timed, chained explosions to penetrate the subterranean bunker in which Nasrallah was hiding.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah
Vehicles drive under a huge portrait of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in downtown Tehran, Iran | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:21 IST, October 1st 2024