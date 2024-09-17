Published 07:05 IST, September 17th 2024
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Announces Updated 'War Goals' Against Hezbollah, Hamas
Defence Minister Gallant told a US envoy that "military action" is the "only way left to ensure the return of Israel's northern communities to their homes".
- World News
1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Announces Updated 'War Goals' Against Hezbollah, Hamas | Image: AP
- 1 min read
