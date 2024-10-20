sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Israeli Strikes in Northern Gaza Leave at Least 87 Dead or Missing Amid Escalating Conflict

Published 16:47 IST, October 20th 2024

Israeli Strikes in Northern Gaza Leave at Least 87 Dead or Missing Amid Escalating Conflict

The US officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Israeli strikes on northern Gaza leave at least 87 dead or missing, Palestinian officials say
Israeli strikes on northern Gaza leave at least 87 dead or missing, Palestinian officials say | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:47 IST, October 20th 2024