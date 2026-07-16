‘It’s Cute’: Trump Reacts as New $1 Coin With His Face Is Unveiled for America’s 250th Anniversary

US President Donald Trump has reacted to a newly unveiled commemorative $1 coin bearing his portrait, calling it “cute” and saying he felt “very honored” to be featured on it.

Speaking during a television interaction, Trump smiled as he looked at the coin and said, “I was very honored. It’s cute. Not a bad picture… It was very unusual, but I was honored by it.”

The coin has been introduced as part of the United States’ celebrations marking 250 years of independence in 2026. The US Treasury said the US Mint has already begun producing the commemorative coin, which is expected to be available later this year.

What’s on the coin?

The front of the coin features Trump’s portrait in a suit and tie, along with the word “Liberty,” the dates “1776-2026,” and the national motto “In God We Trust.”

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The reverse side carries the iconic bald eagle from the Great Seal of the United States, along with the inscription “United States of America” and the Latin phrase E Pluribus Unum, meaning “Out of many, one.”

Although the coin has a gold-coloured finish, it is not made of solid gold.

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Why is it making headlines?

While supporters have described the coin as a tribute to America’s 250th anniversary, critics have questioned whether it complies with long-standing US rules.

For more than a century, US law has generally barred living presidents and other living individuals from appearing on the nation’s coins and currency. The Treasury, however, maintains that commemorative coins fall under a different set of rules and can be issued under the secretary’s authority in certain cases.

The design was approved by the US Commission of Fine Arts earlier this year before the Treasury unveiled the final version.

Part of a larger push

The commemorative coin is the latest example of Trump’s efforts to leave a lasting mark on national symbols and institutions.

Earlier this year, the Treasury also announced plans to place Trump’s signature on US paper currency—another move that drew attention because American banknotes have traditionally carried the signatures of the Treasury secretary and the treasurer, not the sitting president.