'Next Week Comes the Power Plants,...Bridges', 'Gonna Knock Out All...': Trumps Warns of Escalation of Military Tensions in Iran

Washington, D.C.: President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Tuesday, signaling that U.S. military operations could intensify next week with strikes targeting the country's power plants and bridges unless Tehran returns to negotiations.

In remarks broadcast on Fox News, Trump outlined a phased escalation amid renewed conflict and a collapsed truce earlier in 2026. He said, "Next week it gets really bad for them because next week comes the power plants... Next week comes the bridges. We're gonna knock out all their power plants, we're gonna knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate."

The comments come as U.S. forces have conducted strikes on Iranian targets, including nuclear-related facilities, following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional instability that has driven up global energy prices. Trump has framed the potential actions as leverage to force diplomatic engagement and reopen key maritime routes.

Context and Reactions

Critics have raised concerns about the humanitarian and legal implications of targeting civilian infrastructure like power plants, which could lead to widespread blackouts, disruptions to water supplies, and civilian hardship. Supporters argue the threats reflect a necessary "maximum pressure" approach to deter Iranian aggression and protect U.S. interests and allies.

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This latest rhetoric highlights the volatile state of U.S.-Iran relations, with both sides trading threats as the conflict risks deeper entanglement. Trump has repeatedly emphasized that negotiations remain open if Iran meets U.S. demands.