Jaishankar Extends Wishes to Ukraine on Independence Day; Expresses Optimism for Deepening Ties

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended wishes as Ukraine marks its Independence Day, while expressing optimism about further strengthening bilateral ties between New Delhi and Kiev. In a post on X, he greeted the people of Ukraine and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and said, "Felicitations to FM @andrii_sybiha, the Government and people of Ukraine on their Independence Day. Look forward to further deepening our bilateral partnership."

As India and Ukraine continue to engage with each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in June earlier this year, reviewed bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to restore trade and expand economic ties during a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France.

Following the meeting, PM Modi said the two leaders discussed various aspects of India-Ukraine cooperation and reaffirmed the importance of peace and dialogue. "Met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Evian. In recent times, India and Ukraine have been engaging extensively. This has been reflected in different areas of our cooperation. Our talks today were about reviewing different aspects of our cooperation. We both agree that trade ties need to be restored to what they were in the pre-war time. Also reiterated that India will always be on the side of peace, placing the values of humanity over everything else," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The bilateral meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Meanwhile, in July, as part of the continued dialogue, Jaishankar and his counterpart Sybihaa had exchanged views on the developments in Black Sea. Jaishankar, in his remarks, had condemned the attacks on commercial shipping and Indian seafarers. In his remarks, he had underlined that India consistently advocates for dialogue and diplomacy between the parties concerned.

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On the occasion of India's Independence Day, he lauded the ties Ukraine has with India and shared the vision and commitment to further strengthen the political dialogue, deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation between the two countries. He added, "We look forward to continued engagement with India in advancing peace and building a stronger Ukraine-India partnership."