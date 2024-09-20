Published 16:36 IST, September 20th 2024
China to Working Towards Easing Seafood Import Ban, says Japanese PM
China agreed to revisit its ban on marine imports from Japan, following an expansion of regulatory monitoring of radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida | Image: AP
