Published 16:36 IST, September 20th 2024

China to Working Towards Easing Seafood Import Ban, says Japanese PM

China agreed to revisit its ban on marine imports from Japan, following an expansion of regulatory monitoring of radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida | Image: AP
