Johannesburg Mass Shooting Leaves 12 Dead, Police Launch Hunt for More Than 10 Gunmen

A late-night mass shooting in South Africa’s largest city, Johannesburg, has left at least 12 people dead and nine others injured, triggering a major police investigation and manhunt.

The attack took place on Tuesday night at the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, east of Johannesburg. According to police, a group of more than 10 heavily armed suspects arrived in a white Toyota Quantum shortly after 11 pm and launched a coordinated assault on residents.

Investigators said the gunmen split into two groups and entered the settlement through separate access points before opening fire at multiple locations. The attackers then fled the area in the same vehicle.

Eight men and three women were declared dead at the scene. Another victim later succumbed to injuries at a hospital, taking the death toll to 12. Nine injured people were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

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South African police have launched a large-scale manhunt to track down those responsible. No arrests have been made so far, and authorities say the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

The shooting has shocked local communities and once again highlighted South Africa’s ongoing struggle with violent crime. The country records one of the highest murder rates in the world, with around 60 murders reported daily on average.

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Mass shootings in informal settlements are not uncommon and are often linked to gang rivalries, criminal disputes, or personal conflicts. However, investigators have not yet established whether any of these factors played a role in the Cleveland attack.