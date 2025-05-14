Kashish Chaudhary Becomes Balochistan's First Hindu Woman Assistant Commissioner

Balochistan: In a historic achievement, a 25-year-old Pakistani Hindu woman from Balochistan, Kashish Chaudhary has made history by becoming the first female from the minority community in the province to be appointed as Assistant Commissioner. Her appointed came as a remarkable feat marking a major step forward for women empowerment and minority representation in Balochistan, a region often plagued by social and political challenges.

Kashish, who hails from the remote town of Noshki in District Chagai, qualified the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, showcasing her determination and hard work. Her appointment is a testament to her perseverance and dedication to public service.

On Monday, Kashish, accompanied by her father Girdhari Lal, met Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti in Quetta. During the meeting, she expressed her commitment to working for the empowerment of women and minorities, as well as the overall development of the province.

Hope For Minority Women

Kashish's appointment serves as a beacon of hope for minority women in Balochistan, who often face major barriers in pursuing their careers and achieving their goals. Her achievement showcased that with hard work and determination, women from minority communities can break through the glass ceiling and excel in various fields. Kashish's story is an inspiration to young girls and women across the province, showing them that they too can achieve their dreams and make a difference in their communities.

Empowering Women and Minorities

Kashish's commitment to empowering women and minorities is evident in her words and actions. During her meeting with the Chief Minister, she emphasised her determination to make efforts for the development of the province and the upliftment of marginalised communities. Her appointment as Assistant Commissioner is a big step towards promoting inclusive governance and ensuring that the voices of minority communities are heard.