Kashish Chaudhary Becomes Balochistan's First Hindu Woman Assistant Commissioner

Updated May 14th 2025, 00:26 IST
Balochistan: In a historic achievement, a 25-year-old Pakistani Hindu woman from Balochistan, Kashish Chaudhary has made history by becoming the first female from the minority community in the province to be appointed as Assistant Commissioner. Her appointed came as a remarkable feat marking a major step forward for women empowerment and minority representation in Balochistan, a region often plagued by social and political challenges.
Kashish, who hails from the remote town of Noshki in District Chagai, qualified the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, showcasing her determination and hard work. Her appointment is a testament to her perseverance and dedication to public service.
On Monday, Kashish, accompanied by her father Girdhari Lal, met Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti in Quetta. During the meeting, she expressed her commitment to working for the empowerment of women and minorities, as well as the overall development of the province.
Kashish's appointment serves as a beacon of hope for minority women in Balochistan, who often face major barriers in pursuing their careers and achieving their goals. Her achievement showcased that with hard work and determination, women from minority communities can break through the glass ceiling and excel in various fields. Kashish's story is an inspiration to young girls and women across the province, showing them that they too can achieve their dreams and make a difference in their communities.
Kashish's commitment to empowering women and minorities is evident in her words and actions. During her meeting with the Chief Minister, she emphasised her determination to make efforts for the development of the province and the upliftment of marginalised communities. Her appointment as Assistant Commissioner is a big step towards promoting inclusive governance and ensuring that the voices of minority communities are heard.
Kashish's appointment marks the beginning of a new era of inclusive governance in Balochistan. As the first Hindu woman Assistant Commissioner in the province, she brings a fresh perspective and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by minority communities. Her presence in the administration will help to promote diversity and inclusion, ensuring that the needs and concerns of all citizens are taken into account.
Published May 14th 2025, 00:23 IST