Published 07:07 IST, September 8th 2024
LA Wildfire: Evacuations Ordered, 500 Firefighters at Work as Smoke Blankets Affected Areas
About 500 firefighters were battling the blaze, supported by water-dropping helicopters that hovered over homes and hillsides, along with aircraft.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Wildfire Rages in foothills of National Forest East of LA | Image: AP
