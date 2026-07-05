'Lets Have Some Fun': Donald Trump Pledges to Hold July 4 Speech Despite National Mall Evacuations and Storms

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump maintained that he would deliver a speech to mark the country's 250th anniversary on the National Mall "no matter what," as summer ‌thunderstorms threatened to delay or disrupt the event.

Authorities had ordered a crowd to evacuate the area near the Washington Monument where Trump was due to speak, but the group organizing the event, Freedom 250, said they would be readmitted and Trump would speak at 11:00 p.m. ET (0300 GMT), one hour later than previously scheduled.

‘I Don’t Care…’

Taking to Truth Social, he posted, “Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion. They also make events a little bit more exciting! We will wait it out, I don’t care if it’s 2:00 O’Clock in the morning, or in one hour from now. Looks like it is going to pass, they always do. I will be there no matter what, but the “what” usually turns out to be a good thing.”

He added, "It’s Saturday night, LETS HAVE SOME FUN, even if we are out late tonight. They say 11:00 O’Clock for the speech. Who cares??? Remember two weeks ago when the big UFC Event was at 100% chance of heavy rain, all week long, and just minutes before the card started. Well, there wasn’t a single drop, and the fights turned out to be among the greatest in history, an event for the ages. Our great veterans, especially the old timers, many of whom are there, went through hellfire, and it didn’t stop them. It’s not going to stop us either! I’m not going to let some rain stop our 250th. I’m leaving the White House soon. God Bless America! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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Due to the threat of severe weather, the Secret Service temporarily paused security screenings at the National Mall and advised attendees to seek immediate shelter ahead of President Trump’s Independence Day address.

In a post on X, the Secret Service said, "CHECKPOINTS CLOSED -- SEEK SHELTER: Security screening on the National Mall has been suspended due to dangerous storms. If you are already on the grounds, follow directions

from officers and event staff and move to shelter immediately. Do not shelter under trees."

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However, later they assured that they venue will reopen shortly. "The Secret Service screening area will reopen shortly. Everyone who evacuated the site will go through screening again. The Secret Service is working to make

screening as smooth as possible. Our bag restriction and prohibited items list remains the same. For programming information, continue to monitor."

Attendees endured long wait times, rigorous security, and sweltering, record-breaking temperatures of 102°F (39°C) to access the event; this extreme heat led to the cancellation of various other Independence Day celebrations throughout the region.

"It's just part of the deal I signed up for," said ​Glen Solander, 60, a software engineer visiting from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as he waited at a security checkpoint on Saturday afternoon, as per Reuters.

In response to the dangerous storms, officials provided a list of designated emergency shelters, including various federal buildings, memorials, and national museums.

Who congratulated Trump

Trump spoke on Saturday with world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who both congratulated the U.S. as they engage in a war.

The president has also heard from Britain’s King Charles III and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent days.

Inside the US