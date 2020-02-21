Daily Lotto South Africa For February 21: Where To Check The Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is reported to be one of the most popular Lottery schemes in South Africa and is organised and managed by the Ithuba National Lottery. Daily lotto is played on all 365 days, except the day of Christmas. The SA Daily Lotto results are announced every day at 21:00 South Africa Standard Time (SAST) hrs. Reports have it that the Daily Lotto was introduced in March 2019. Allegedly the prize money for the lottery is not fixed and varies according to the number of tickets sold and the number of winners in each category.

SA Daily Lotto results for February 21, 2020

SA Daily Lotto results for February 21, 2020 have been announced on the official website of Ithuba National Lottery (https://www.nationallottery.co.za). The SA Daily Lotto results February 21, 2020, were announced at 21:00 SAST hrs. Meanwhile, the numbers that won the SA Daily Lotto for February 20 were 03, 05, 12, 27 and 33. The jackpot for the SA Daily Lotto for February 20 was R380,000.

How to participate and play in Daily Lotto

Participating and playing in Daily Lotto is an easy task. To purchase a Daily Lotto ticket you need to either visit a National retailer or Ithuba National Lottery's official website. Here is a detailed process of how one can play and win the SA Daily Lotto.

Find a National retailer selling Daily Lotto tickets. Buy the Daily lotto bet slip. Choose the number of draws you wish to play. Choose five numbers from 1 to 36, or else choose the quick pick option to avail your chance to win the daily jackpot. After you have chosen the number of draws, pay the National retailer R3.00 and write your details at the back of the bet slip. Meanwhile do not forget to sign the back of your slip, if you wish to claim the prize.

For players who wish to play Daily Lotto online, create an account on Ithuba National Lottery's official website (https://www.nationallottery.co.za), and play hasslefree.

When do lottery ticket sales close?

If one wishes to buy the ticket from the National retailer store, the ticket window closes at 20:30 hrs on the day of the draw. Reports have it that the terms and conditions for every lotto vary. So, read all the terms and conditions before signing up for the service.

