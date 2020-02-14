Daily Lotto South Africa Results For February 14, 2020 Announced

South Africa Daily Lotto draws are held every night at 9 p.m. SAST. The player of the lottery buy tickets of their choice of six different numbers between 1 to 52. However, there is a provision for people who do not wish to choose. Random numbers can be generated automatically for such people, which is called Quick Pick. The draw consists of six numbered balls which are drawn without replacement from a set of 52 balls from 1 to 52. A Bonus Ball is also drawn which might affect players who match five numbers.

The criteria for prizes is that the players who successfully match at least 3 out of 6 drawn numbers win the starting amount. As the number of matches increases the prizes also increase. All the players who successfully match all the 6 drawn numbers win equal shares of the jackpot. However, the chances of doing so are 1 in 20,358,520. If the players match four or five drawn numbers then the prize will be divided equally between everyone who has matched that many balls. If none of the players matches all the six numbers then the jackpot is added to the next Lotto draw. A single DAILY LOTTO play will cost you R3.00 vat incl.

SA Daily Lotto results for February 14, 2020

The results for Daily Lotto South Africa will be announced soon. The results are usually announced at 9:15 p.m SAST. As soon as the results will be announced, they will be updated here.

Previous SA Daily Lotto results

The SA Daily Lotto was held on February 13, 2020. The winning numbers of Feb 13 were 05, 06, 10, 16, 22. The Daily Lotto Jackpot for February 13 was estimated at R380 000.

When do lottery ticket sales close?

If one is buying their tickets from an existing Lottery outlet, they generally close at 20:30 on the day of a draw. The terms and conditions for other lotto services vary. Thus, it is advised to read them when one signs up for these services.

