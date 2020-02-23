The Debate
Daily Lotto South Africa For February 23: Know When And Where To Check The Results

Lottery News

Daily Lotto is reported to be one of the most popular lotteries of South Africa. Here is where you can check the results for the February 23, 2020's draw.

daily lotto

Daily Lotto in South Africa is fairly popular and many people indulge in playing their luck for the same. Ithuba National Lottery organises the lottery games and also oversees the selling and distribution of the tickets to the people. The South Africa Daily Lotto, like the name, suggests is a daily affair, exempted on the day of Christmas. Furthermore, the results of e the SA Daily Lotto are announced every day around 21:00 hours in South Africa Standard Time (SAST) hrs. The introduction of Daily SA Lotto happened in March, 2019. Certain speculations suggest that the daily lotto prize money varies according to daily sales. More the number of tickets sold, more will be the prize money and vice versa.

Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa Results For February 15, 2020: Winning Numbers

SA Daily Lotto results for February 23, 2020 

SA Daily Lotto results for February 23, 2020 will be announced by 21:00 hours through the official website of Ithuba National Lottery. The website for the same is https://www.nationallottery.co.za. The SA Daily Lotto results of February 23, 2020, will be announced and lucky winners will be able to take home huge sums. Also, the numbers that will be randomly drawn and will have luck in their favour with the amount for the SA Daily Lotto for February 23.

Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa For February 21: Where To Check The Winning Numbers

How to participate and play in Daily Lotto

Daily Lotto in South Africa functions in the same way as any normal lottery. A person residing in the country with documents of citizenship can participate. Furthermore, one has to go buy the tickets personally from a national verified retailer or at the Ithuba National lottery centres. Know the process of how one can participate and win the SA Daily Lotto.

  • Find a National retailer selling Daily Lotto tickets. Buy the Daily lotto bet slip. Choose the number of draws you wish to play. 
  • Choose five numbers from 1 to 36, or else choose the quick pick option to avail your chance to win the daily jackpot. 
  • After you have chosen the number of draws, pay the National retailer R3.00 and write your details at the back of the bet slip. Meanwhile do not forget to sign the back of your slip, if you wish to claim the prize. 

For players who wish to play Daily Lotto online, create an account on Ithuba National Lottery's official website (https://www.nationallottery.co.za), and play hassle-free.

Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa Results For February 20, 2020: Here's All You Need To Know

Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa Results For February 17, 2020 - Winning Numbers

