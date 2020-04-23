Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For April 23, 2020 - Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries of South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. You can get the lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 20:30 hours (8:30 PM) every day. The Jackpot is estimated every day according to expected sales and 50% of the sales is allocated to the prize pool.



With special draws, Ithuba will offer a guaranteed Jackpot prize that is not affected by sales, unless a higher Jackpot amount is expected because of rollovers. In cases where the estimated Jackpot amount exceeds a guaranteed Jackpot amount, the guaranteed will fall away to a higher estimated amount.

SA Daily Lotto results for Tuesday, April 23, 2020

SA daily lotto results today will be announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in today's lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results. If you win a prize, you have a year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

Previous SA Daily lotto results

April 21, 2020 results: 3, 8, 22, 23 and 28

Prize winners: 69,571

Prize Money: R785,921

April 20, 2020 results: 23, 27, 36, 10 and 4

Prize winners: 69,658

Prize Money: R795,401

April 19, 2020 results: 7, 10, 14, 17 and 30

Prize winners: 52,253

Prize Money: R585,137

What is the Prize Money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R200,000 and R500,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

How to Play?

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from 1 to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. When the draw takes place, five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG).

