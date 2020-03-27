Euromillions And Euromillions Hotpicks Results For March 27, 2020; Winning Numbers

Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks are two of the popular lotteries in the UK. Both these lotteries take place every Tuesday and Friday. This lottery is similar to the Lotto and Lotto Hotpicks in many ways. The prizes in Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks completely depend on the amount of numbers matched.
The Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced in at 8:20 p.m. GMT. Check for the final results in some time.
As mentioned earlier, the Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks lotteries happen every Tuesday and Friday. The prize for the Euromillions lottery is £22 million and the prize for the Euromillions Hotpicks lottery is £1 million. Both the draws will take place on March 27, 2020, at 7:30 GMT
Also read | Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For March 24, 2020; Winning Results
The last Euromillions and Euromillions Hotpicks lottery took place on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The jackpot prize for the Euromillions lottery was £15,62,300. Its winning numbers were 7, 12, 26, 30, and 33. The lucky stars were 10 and 11. The prize for the Hotpicks lottery was £1 million.
Also read | Daily Lotto South Africa Results For March 18, 2020 - Winning Numbers
Also read | Lotto Max Results For March 06: Winning Numbers And Players' Guide
Also read | SA Daily Lotto Results For March 6, 2020: Check Out The Winning Numbers