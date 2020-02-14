EuroMillions HotPicks Result For February 14, 2020 With Previous Results

EuroMillions HotPicks is a United Kingdom lottery game which is based on the main EuroMillions numbers. It offers prizes worth up to £1 million. The players are allowed to select how many numbers they wish to match, with price money starting from £10 for picking and matching one number.
However, if the players do not match all the numbers chosen then they cannot win. The National Lottery described Hotpicks as "five games in one" as the player has the opportunity to choose five ways of playing the game, each offering different odds and payouts. The entry fee of the Lotto Hotpicks draw is £1 per board. As EuroMillions HotPicks uses the main EuroMillions numbers, the game is held on every Tuesday and Friday nights and draws take place at 8:40 p.m. GMT.
|Match
|Prize
|Odds of winning
|1 number
|£6
|1 in 10
|2 numbers
|£60
|1 in 115
|3 numbers
|£800
|1 in 1,626
|4 numbers
|£13,000
|1 in 30,342
|5 numbers
|£350,000
|1 in 834,398
The latest EuroMillion HotPicks lottery was held on February 11, 2020. The winning numbers for the same were 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 with the jackpot amount of £1,000,000. The results of February 14, 2020, will be announced at around 9:30 GMT. As soon as the results will be officially announced, they will be updated on the website.
