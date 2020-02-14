EuroMillions HotPicks Result For February 14, 2020 With Previous Results

EuroMillions HotPicks is a United Kingdom lottery game which is based on the main EuroMillions numbers. It offers prizes worth up to £1 million. The players are allowed to select how many numbers they wish to match, with price money starting from £10 for picking and matching one number.

However, if the players do not match all the numbers chosen then they cannot win. The National Lottery described Hotpicks as "five games in one" as the player has the opportunity to choose five ways of playing the game, each offering different odds and payouts. The entry fee of the Lotto Hotpicks draw is £1 per board. As EuroMillions HotPicks uses the main EuroMillions numbers, the game is held on every Tuesday and Friday nights and draws take place at 8:40 p.m. GMT.

EuroMillions HotPicks odds and payouts

Match Prize Odds of winning 1 number £6 1 in 10 2 numbers £60 1 in 115 3 numbers £800 1 in 1,626 4 numbers £13,000 1 in 30,342 5 numbers £350,000 1 in 834,398

EuroMillions HotPicks previous results

The latest EuroMillion HotPicks lottery was held on February 11, 2020. The winning numbers for the same were 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 with the jackpot amount of £1,000,000. The results of February 14, 2020, will be announced at around 9:30 GMT. As soon as the results will be officially announced, they will be updated on the website.

How to play EuroMillions HotPicks?

There are five EuroMillions HotPicks games available to play, each costing £1.50 per line. The games are Pick 1, Pick 2, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5.

If the player decides to play Pick 1, he/she must select just one number from 1 to 50. If they play Pick 2, then they must select two numbers from 1 to 50, and it proceeds further.

The players should match every number they choose if they are to win the specific prize for that game. For example, if they played Pick 4 and matched three numbers, they would not win a prize.

EuroMillions HotPicks uses only the five main numbers from the EuroMillions draw, while the Lucky Stars do not count.

