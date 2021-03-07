Lotto 6/49 Canada Results For March 6, 2021; Winning Numbers

Lotto 6/49 is one of the most popular lotteries in Canada. This lottery is one of the three national lottery games. The lottery game takes place every Wednesday and Saturday. The last lottery took place on March 3, 2021. The draw closes at 10:30 p.m. EST. The winning numbers of Lotto 6/49 are drawn by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation on every Wednesdays and Saturdays, while it is executed with a Smartplay Halogen II ball machine.

Lotto 6/49 Canada lottery winning numbers and results for March 6, 2021

The Lotto 6/49 lottery winning numbers and results will be announced in around 10:30 p.m. EST. Check for the final results in some time. Take a look at the previous lottery winning numbers below.

Also Read | Powerball & Powerball Plus Lottery Results For March 24, 2021; Winning Numbers

Lotto 6/49 Canada Previous Winners

The previous lottery took place on March 3, 2021. The winning numbers during the lottery were – - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -. The bonus winning number was - - - - - . The jackpot prize for this Lotto 6/49 was $5 million CAD. There were 86,119 cash prize winners during the last draw.

Also Read | Euromillions And Euromillions Hotpicks Results For March 27, 2021; Winning Numbers

How to play Lotto 6/49 Canada lottery?

The Lotto 6/49 is an easy lottery game just like many other lotteries.

The first step in playing this lottery is selecting six numbers from 1 to 49.

This selection needs to be done on 10 boards.

Each board costs $3 CAD.

If you cannot decide your six numbers, you can simply choose Quick Pick and the lottery terminal will randomly choose numbers for you. The Quick Pick will draw you one set of numbers for the Main Draw and another set of numbers for the GUARANTEED PRIZE DRAW.

A GUARANTEED PRIZE DRAW allows one ticket holder to win $1 million CAD during the draw.

Also Read | Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For March 24, 2021; Winning Results

Facts about Lotto 6/49

The lottery was launched in Canada on June 12, 1982, and is functioning for more than three decades now.

Before the increase in the prices of tickets in June 2004, Lotto 6/49's largest jackpot was $26.4 million, on September 2, 1995.

According to the game's rules, one player can play Lotto 6/49 for only 26 weeks in a row.

Also Read | Mega Millions Lottery Numbers For March 20, 2021; Check Winning Results