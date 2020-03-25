Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For March 24, 2020; Winning Results

Lotto Max is one of the three national lottery games in Canada. This lottery is pretty popular among different age cohorts. The Lotto Max Canada lottery is conducted by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation. The Lotto Max Canada Lottery is held every Tuesday and Friday.

Lotto Max Canada Lottery winning numbers for March 24, 2020 for 10 p.m. EST

The Lotto Max Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced in at 10 p.m. EST. Check for the final results in some time.

The prize for this Lotto Max Lottery is $65 million CAD. As mentioned earlier it will take place on March 24, 2020 at its usual time. Since the jackpot has exceeded $50 million CAD, hence the MAXMILLIONS prizes are also applicable.

Lotto Max Lottery Previous Winning numbers

The last Lotto Max lottery took place on Friday March 20, 2020. The timing for this lottery was also 10 p.m. EST. The winning numbers for this lottery were 9, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 27. 31 was the bonus number along with these winning numbers. The jackpot prize for this lottery was $60 million CAD. There were 166,920 cash prize winners in the last lottery that took place.

How to play Lotto Max Canada lottery game?

As mentioned earlier, the Lotto Max Canada lottery takes place every Tuesday and Friday.

The lottery is pretty easy to play. Each ticket or each paly will cost a player $5.

This play or ticket will consist of three sets of numbers. These sets consist of numbers from 1 to 50.

You can either select the first seven numbers or you can let the computer select them for you through Quick Pick.

You can select the first seven numbers in set 1 or get it generated by Quick Pick. But the remaining two sets of numbers will be auto-generated.

There is also an option for group play. The Group plays in the lottery can be played within family, friends, and co-workers together.

