Lotto Max Results For February 28: Winning Numbers, Players' Guide, And Other Details

Lottery News

Lotto Max is reported to be one of the most popular lotto games in Canada. Here are the winning numbers, and players' guide to ease your lotto game. Read on.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
lotto max

Lotto Max is reported to be started in September 2009. The popular Lotto game is managed and organised by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation. Lotto Max results are declared on Tuesday and Friday of every month at 10:30 PM (Eastern Time). The previous Lotto Max winning numbers were- 15, 32, 36, 40, 41, 43, 48, and 10. Here is all you need to know about Lotto Max winning numbers for February 28. 

Lotto Max winning numbers for February 28 

Lotto Max results for February 28 were announced on the official website of Ontario Corporation. The results were declared at 10: 30 PM (Eastern Time). If you have participated in the Lotto Max draw, you can check the results on Ontario Corporation's official site

How to participate in Lotto Max Canada 

Lotto Max tickets are available at National Lottery retailer. A Lotto Max tickets cost $5, which provides the player with three chances to win the lotto. With one ticket, the player can participate in three draws. 

Meanwhile, to win the Lotto Max, every player has to choose seven numbers from 1-50 or choose a quick pick. If a player gets wins three in a draw, he is eligible for a free play. Whereas, winning seven numbers in a draw can help you win the jackpot, which is reported to be $19,000,000. 

Odds of Winning Lotto Max Canada lottery 

7 of 7

 

1: 33,294,800

 
6 of 7

 

1: 113,248

 
5 of 7

 

1: 1,841

 
4 of 7

 

1: 82.9

 
3 of 7

 

1: 8.5

 

Additional information related to Lotto Max Canada Lottery: 

  • Lotto Max Lottery allows its players to play the game of lotto with their friends, family, and co-workers. 
  • The Lotto Max ticket counter closes at 2:00 AM Eastern time on the day of the draw. 
Published:
