Powerball And Powerball Plus Lotto's February 25, 2020: Where To Check The Results Online

Powerball and Powerball Plus is one of the most popular lotto games in South Africa. Reported to have started 2000, Powerball has slowly managed to garner much fanfare amongst the players, especially for its high earnings. Reports have it that the highest claimed prize for Powerball was R91,068,427.

Meanwhile, players can buy the Powerball and Powerball Plus tickets throughout the week, the game of Powerball and Powerball Plus is conducted every Tuesday and Thursday at 21:00 South Africa Standard Time (SAST) hrs.

Powerball and Powerball Plus results for February 25

Powerball and Powerball Plus results for February 25 will be declared on Ithuba National Lottery's official website at 21:00 SAST hrs. Players can check the Powerball and Powerball Plus results on https://www.nationallottery.co.za/results/powerball. The ticket windows for the game will close at 20:30 SAST hrs.

The numbers that won the Powerball and Powerball Plus for February 21 were 30, 34, 04, 36, 18, 20; 04, 18, 30, 34, 36, 20, respectively.

Meanwhile, the official website of Ithuba National Lottery estimates February 25, 2020's Powerball jackpot to be R29 million, and Powerball Plus jackpot to be R52 million.

How to play Powerball and Powerball Plus

Reported to be one of the most popular lotto games in South Africa, Powerball and Powerball Plus is easy to play and win. A single Powerball ticket is sold at R5.00 whereas, a player can invest an extra R2.50 and purchase a ticket of Powerball Plus, to avail an extra chance to win the lotto.

Powerball and Powerball plus tickets are available at any National Lottery retailer at the above-mentioned price. If a player wishes to participate in the game, he has to purchase the ticket and choose the number of draws he wishes to play. After which, he can choose five numbers between 1 to 50, and one number between 1 to 20. Once the ticket is approved by the National lottery retailer, he will receive the receipt of payment.

Remember to fill one's personal details at the back of the receipt, before the date of the draw. Look out for the Powerball and Powerball Plus draw on Etv every Tuesdays and Thursdays at 21:00 SAST hrs. Or else, one can visit the Ithuba National Lottery's official website to check Powerball and Powerball Plus results.

