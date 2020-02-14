Powerball Lottery Winning Numbers Out For Feb 14 - $60 Million Prize

Powerball and Powerball Plus Lottery is one of the two biggest games in South Africa. It is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association. The jackpot that the lottery offers is never less than $40 million. For February 14, 2020, the jackpot amount is estimated to be of $60 million with cash value of $42.9 million. The winners receive the payments in 30 instalments, or a winner can choose to collect the entire bounty at once, but it will be less than the 30 instalments, due to taxes over a lump sum amount and the addition of the time factor. Powerball winning numbers for February 14, 2020, will be announced at 10:59 PM EST and will be posted here shortly.

Rules to Win Powerball Plus Lottery

The Powerball numbers are drawn every Wednesday and Friday at 10:59 PM SAST, and the results usually posted within five minutes of the announcement. To win the Powerball lottery jackpot, one must match all the five numbers in any order, and also the red Powerball number. The odds of picking the correct Powerball Plus grand prize numbers are one in 292, 201, and 338. On January 13, 2016, Powerball produced the largest lottery jackpot in history, and the earning of $1.586 billion jackpot was split by three tickets. The last Powerball winning numbers were 23, 30, 35, 41, 57, and the Red ball was 02, which was held on February 5, 2020.

How to play Powerball Plus lottery?

The minimum Powerball lottery bet costs at $2.

In the game, every player must select up to five numbers from a set of 69 numbers.

Players also have to choose one number from 26 Red Powerball.

The order of drawn numbers on the lottery tickets is irrelevant and will not matter

If a player pays an extra $1, he may activate the Power Play option, which will multiply the lower-tier winnings by 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, and 10x.

Although it has a catch to it, which can be seen in the official chart of Powerball lottery winnings.

