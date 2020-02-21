Powerball & Powerball Plus South Africa Results, Winning Numbers Announcement For Feb 21

Powerball and Powerball plus are online games utilizing a computerized terminal to record selections and also to validate prize claims. They are amongst the most prominent lotteries that are played in South Africa. According to the official website, February 21, 2020, the jackpot that one can win for Powerball is R25,000,000 and Powerball plus is R50,000,000. The ticket sale will close at 8.30 pm and the result will be released at the 21st hour. Stay tuned for results of Powerball and Powerball lotteries.

How does the Powerball and Powerball plus lotteries work?

Twice a week i.e. on Tuesdays and Fridays the players are supposed to choose 5 out of 50 numbers and 1 out of 20 numbers. The numbers are then entered in the draw. Participants can take part in the lottery in the following ways:

By presenting a bet slip to the retailer: On any bet slip, the player may make a selection from a minimum of one entry and a maximum of the number of entries mentioned in the slip. Each selection is made manually by marking 6 numbers within one entry. It can also be done by manually marking the quick pick box. The complete bet slip will then be processed through the terminal. Then a receipt will be issued recording each selection marked on the best slip.

Previous Powerball and Powerball plus winning numbers

For February 18, 2020

The winning numbers for Powerball were: 49, 17, 36, 20, 14 + 02

The winning numbers for Powerball plus were: 27, 14, 47, 45, 20 + 14

