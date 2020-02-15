Super 66 Australian Lottery Result, February 15, 2020: What Time Will The Result Be Out?

Super 66 is a simple numbers game that gives one an extra chance to win on Saturday in Australia. The results of Super 66 will be out at 7.30 pm (AEST). One can check back their result at that time. When one purchases a ticket, random numbers are automatically selected for them. The six numbers drawn from 0 to 9 are the winning number. One must have at least two consecutive numbers on either end that matches the winning numbers to win the lottery.

How to play Super 66?

Every Saturday night Super 66 lottery allows a player a chance to win up to $1 million at only $1 per game. Simply get six numbers between 0-9 in the order they are drawn for a Divison1 win. Super 66 has five divisions that one can be a winner in.

The more numbers one matches in order, the bigger the prize one gets. If one has winning numbers at both ends of the ticket, then one wins only one prize. If one has matching numbers in more than one division then one can win the larger of two prizes. Since Super 66 is a jackpotting game, if division 1 is not won the prize will increase the next draw.

What are the odds of winning?

The odds of winning vary for each game. For the most popular game Saturday Lotto, the odds of a Division1 win in any single game panel is 1 in 8,145,060. The game with the highest odds of winning any prize is Powerball at 1 in 43.9.

