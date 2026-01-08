Maduro Falls, Oil Politics Rise: What the Capture of Nicolas Maduro Means for India

New Delhi: When U.S. forces moved against Venezuela, and Nicolás Maduro was flown into American custody, Washington framed it as the overdue toppling of a fraudulent strongman. For India, the images from Caracas carry a far sharper message: in the age of Trump, U.S. power is willing to redraw political maps, and energy flows in one sweep. This is not just about Latin America, it is a live test of whether India can defend its strategic autonomy, energy security, and foreign policy choices when a superpower decides to “run” another country’s oil.

Strategic Autonomy In A World Of Armed Sanctions

India’s foreign policy since Independence has rested on one core instinct: never become anyone’s pawn. That instinct has survived the Cold War, U.S. unipolarity, and now the fracturing multipolar order. The Maduro capture challenges this doctrine by fusing three tools, military power, sanctions, and control over resources, into one coercive package.

India has no desire to be seen as backing a leader accused of electoral fraud and repression. Equally, it has no intention of blessing a precedent where regime change, custody of a head of state, and control over an oil sector are asserted unilaterally by force.

Energy Security

On the surface, India appears less exposed to Venezuelan turmoil than it was a decade ago. Refiners such as Reliance and Nayara, once major buyers of Venezuelan heavy crude, have drastically reduced purchases under the weight of U.S. sanctions, compliance risk, and easier access to discounted Russian oil. Venezuela, once a significant supplier, had already dwindled to a marginal share of India’s crude basket.

Yet energy security is about optionality, not just current volumes. Venezuela holds some of the largest proven oil reserves in the world and was historically a valuable source of heavy crude suited to Indian refineries and a site of Indian upstream investment. The prospect of U.S.-supervised “restructuring” in Caracas could, reopen doors for India.

If Washington treats Venezuelan oil as a controlled asset, allocating access first to U.S. and allied refiners and tying any Indian participation to broader political concessions, then what looks like an opportunity becomes leverage.

Great-Power Rivalries: Risks And Red Lines For India

Venezuela is becoming the largest contest between the U.S., China and Russia. Maduro leaned heavily on Moscow and Beijing for loans, weapons and diplomatic cover. His removal weakens their Western Hemisphere footprint and reminds the world that U.S. hard power has not retired, merely become more selective.​

For India, three risks stand out. First, the normalisation of regimechange politics. If the international system shrugs at the idea that a leader can be branded illegitimate and physically removed without a robust multilateral process, it lowers the bar for similar actions elsewhere. India is not Venezuela, but as a state that resists alignment with Russia, Iran and China, it cannot be relaxed about doctrines that make regime type a pretext for force.​

Second, the spread of extraterritorial enforcement. The Venezuelan file has showcased the reach of sanctions into shipping, insurance, trading and finance. The same toolkit can be pointed at any country whose economic choices displease Washington. India has already felt this pressure via tariffs tied to Russian oil purchases; it must assume similar instruments could be used tomorrow around technology, payments or defence sourcing.​

Third, binary framing of complex choices. The U.S. will sell Maduro’s ouster as democracy versus dictatorship; China and Russia will denounce it as imperialism. India, a democracy that also defends sovereignty and non-interference, fits neatly into neither camp. Allowing itself to be dragged into that binary would shrink, not expand, India’s diplomatic space.

Trump’s America: Advantage Or Threat For India?

Trump’s second term sharpens all of these tensions. His record with India is already mixed: generous rhetoric about partnership, but heavy-handed tariffs on Indian exports and open pressure over Russian oil. Maduro’s capture extends that pattern from economics and tweets to kinetic action.​

There are ways in which a Trump-led U.S. can advantage India by continuing Trump’shostility to Beijing reinforces India’s importance in U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy, ​weakening a regime closely tied to Russia and China in Caracas, and modestly improving India’s broader geoeconomic environment by constraining its access.​

But there are equally clear three downsides. Firstly, tariffs and the constant threat of new trade barriers undermine India’s export-led growth and cast doubt on Washington’s reliability as a long-term economic partner.​

Secondly, renewed U.S. courtship of Pakistan, whether via arms upgrades or strategic utility in the Gulf and Central Asia, could embolden Rawalpindi and complicate India’s security calculus.​

Thirdly, an unapologetically coercive U.S. foreign policy clashes head-on with India’s insistence on sovereignty and its desire to avoid taking dictation on Russia, Iran or China.​

In short, Trump’s America is both an asset and a hazard. It amplifies India’s value in one axis, and tests its resilience on another.

What India Should Do Now

For Indian policymakers, the Maduro episode is a harsh reminder that raw power has returned to centre stage. The appropriate response is not outrage, but discipline. Three priorities stand out.

India should continue to back democracy and constitutionalism, while signalling, privately and in multilateral forums, that it does not endorse doctrines of open-ended external control over sovereign states.​

Any Venezuelan opening must be used to recover dues and secure barrels on commercial terms, not at the cost of policy autonomy elsewhere. Russia, the Gulf, Africa and domestic output should all be strengthened so no single corridor becomes a choke point.​

In trade, technology and security, India must present itself as an indispensable partner whose cooperation is worth more than any short-term punishment over oil choices. That means being tough in negotiations, predictable in commitments and unapologetically clear that India will not be anyone’s junior partner, whether in Caracas, Kyiv or the South China Sea.​