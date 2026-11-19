Shenzhen: US President Donald Trump , Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for a critical meeting of world powers on Thursday in Shenzen.

Hosting the summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping described the three-way encounter as a "milestone event" and invoked the wartime alliance of World War II to urge cooperation among the three nations.

“China, Russia and the United States should set an example in cooperating to meet global challenges, jointly maintain world peace and stability, and make greater contributions to human progress,” Xi said, adding that "major powers bear special responsibility."

Pointing to their shared history eight decades ago, Xi called on Washington and Moscow to draw lessons from past cooperation.

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“80 years ago, as the main pillars of the anti-fascist front, our three countries fought together to achieve a great victory and defend peace,” Xi said. “We must preserve our historical memory and build the future by drawing on the past.”

Speaking at the meeting, Trump emphasised that the world's major powers carry a unique obligation to keep lines of communication open on global challenges, breaking with past administrations that shunned engagement with rivals, as he sat down with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for an unprecedented trilateral summit on Thursday.

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Trump framed the first-ever meeting between the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia as a necessary departure from diplomatic isolation.

“As Presidents of three of the world’s largest countries, we have a special responsibility to maintain open, respectful and productive dialogue on issues impacting not just our people, but the entire planet,” Trump said at the start of the talks. “Too often past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements, and we feel the opposite, and we think that we are sure about that.”

Arguing that "no problems were ever solved" by refusing to engage with adversaries, the U.S. president insisted direct talks are essential to resolving conflicts.

“So, no peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech together,” he said. “We are choosing a different course.”

Trump confirmed that nuclear disarmament would be on the table during the session, though he acknowledged the practical hurdles of persuading nations to give up their arsenals.

“Once you have the nuclear weapons, it’s very hard to note have them,” he said. “It’s the way life works.”

He also struck an optimistic tone regarding a potential settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war, expressing hope that momentum was building toward a resolution.

“I think things are happening. I think that (Putin) and I hope the other side would like to see an end to that war,” Trump said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin echoed the theme of shared global stewardship, stating in his opening remarks that Russia, China, and the United States “hold joint responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.”

Putin noted that the three nations have overlapping stakes in resolving regional crises, including the war in Ukraine, which he said he had discussed during separate bilateral meetings with Xi on Wednesday and with Trump earlier on Thursday.