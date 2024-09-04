sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Man Arrested at Trump's Pennsylvania Rally Wanted to Hang a Protest Banner, Say Police

Published 06:40 IST, September 4th 2024

Man Arrested at Trump's Pennsylvania Rally Wanted to Hang a Protest Banner, Say Police

A man arrested last week at a Pennsylvania rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had hoped to hang a banner to protest Trump's policies

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A man at Donald Trump's rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, stormed into the press area as the former president spoke Friday but was surrounded by police
A man at Donald Trump's rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, stormed into the press area as the former president spoke Friday but was surrounded by police | Image: Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

06:40 IST, September 4th 2024