Man Chops Off His Penis, Pours Gasoline On It & Sets It On Fire To Commit Arson At Mother's Garage

Indiana: In a bizarre crime, a 36-year-old man chopped off his own genitals, poured kerosene on it and set it on fire to commit arson at his mother's garage in America. The incident took place at Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The accused has been identified as Christopher Peden.

The incident took place on May 6, when firefighters were called to a report of a garage fire around the same time police responded to a reported stabbing.

Interestingly, it was Christopher Peden who was posing as a stabbing victim to conceal that he had harmed himself. He was escorted to a hospital and he told police that someone, who had earlier threatened him, had stabbed him.

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As per reports, later in the hospital the man stated that he was being wanted dishonest and he wanted to speak the truth.

Thereafter, he revealed that he went into the garage at around 2 am and used a kitchen knife to cut off his genitals. He allegedly said he then poured gasoline on them, set them on fire inside the garage and walked away until he later encountered police.

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Investigators recovered a red gasoline container, four lighters and a kitchen knife from the scene. Peden was held on a $10,000 bond, according to court documents.