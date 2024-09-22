Published 10:52 IST, September 22nd 2024
Marxist Dissanayake Leads in Early Trends in Sri Lanka's Presidential Election
Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayake leads early official results in Sri Lanka's presidential election, according to tallies released by the Election Commission
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayake leads early official results in Sri Lanka's presidential election, according to tallies released by the Election Commission | Image: PTI
10:52 IST, September 22nd 2024