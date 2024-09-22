sb.scorecardresearch
  Marxist Dissanayake Leads in Early Trends in Sri Lanka's Presidential Election

Published 10:52 IST, September 22nd 2024

Marxist Dissanayake Leads in Early Trends in Sri Lanka's Presidential Election

Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayake leads early official results in Sri Lanka's presidential election, according to tallies released by the Election Commission

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
anura kumar dissanayake
Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayake leads early official results in Sri Lanka's presidential election, according to tallies released by the Election Commission | Image: PTI
10:52 IST, September 22nd 2024