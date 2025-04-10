Massive Fire Rips Through Apartment Building In London, 11 People Hospitalised

London: A massive fire broke out at an apartment building in London, prompting a swift response from the London Fire Brigade. According to reports, at least 11 people were trapped in the building, who were rescued and were shifted to nearby hospital in an unconscious situation. The fire, which occurred at an apartment building in London, sent shockwaves in the area. The London Fire Brigade responded promptly, deploying multiple fire engines and personnel to combat the blaze.

According to officials, despite the challenges, the fire service managed to contain the fire, but not before it had spread to several floors of the building. The emergency services worked tirelessly to evacuate residents and provide medical attention to those in need. The London Fire Brigade reported that 11 people were taken to hospital, with some suffering from smoke inhalation and others sustaining injuries while attempting to escape the inferno.

"We received a call reporting a fire at an apartment building in London, and our crews responded immediately," said a spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade. "We worked to evacuate residents and provide medical attention to those in need. Our priority is the safety and well-being of those affected," he added.

Further an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The officials stated that the investigation will be thorough and comprehensive, with authorities working to gather evidence and interview witnesses. The findings of the investigation will be crucial in determining the cause of the fire and identifying measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.