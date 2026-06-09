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MEA Responds To India's Statement at the UN on Afghanistan; Reiterates Strong Commitment to Peace & Stability

India highlighted its ongoing development cooperation and friendship with Afghanistan, which includes critical support in food security, medicines and pharmaceutical assistance, healthcare, and various development programmes. These initiatives are designed to benefit all sections of Afghan society.

Ankita Paul
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MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
MEA Responds To India's Statement at the UN on Afghanistan; Reiterates Strong Commitment to Peace & Stability | Image: ANI (file photo)

New Delhi: India has reaffirmed its longstanding support for Afghanistan, emphasising deep historical ties and continued humanitarian and development assistance to the Afghan people, regardless of gender.

In response to queries on India's position, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted a statement delivered by India's Permanent Representative during a UNAMA (United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan) briefing in New York on Monday.

"We had a meeting yesterday in New York, where our Permanent Representative made a statement during the UNAMA briefing," the MEA noted.

"India and Afghanistan are contiguous neighbours and, as civilizational states, our ties have spanned centuries," he said.

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The statement underscored India's consistent stance in favour of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the broader region to enable development and progress. India highlighted its ongoing development cooperation and friendship with Afghanistan, which includes critical support in food security, medicines and pharmaceutical assistance, healthcare, and various development programmes. These initiatives are designed to benefit all sections of Afghan society, including women and children.

The MEA further pointed out that India continues to offer scholarships and capacity-building programmes for Afghans.

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"These efforts will continue," it said.

During the briefing, India also addressed key peace and security issues raised in the UN report. The MEA clarified that India's position on Afghanistan remains exactly as articulated by its Permanent Representative.

This intervention comes amid continued international focus on the humanitarian and security situation in Afghanistan. India has maintained its engagement with the Afghan people through people-centric assistance even as it navigates the complex regional dynamics.

Also Read: ‘Pattern of Fake News from Pakistan is a Desperate Attempt to Cover Up Its Own Failings’: MEA on Protests in PoK
 

Published By:
 Ankita Paul
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