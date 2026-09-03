'Mehul Choksi Lodged in Belgium Jail, Indian Govt Committed to Extradition of Fugitives': MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reaffirmed India’s determination to secure the return of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, accused in a major financial fraud involving Indian banks, confirming that he continues to be lodged in a Belgian prison.

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George stated that Choksi was arrested by Belgian authorities in April last year pursuant to India’s extradition request and has remained in custody there since.

“Law enforcement cooperation is a very important topic of discussion and also a very important aspect of our relationship with Belgium. All issues of concern and interest are discussed at all levels of our engagement,” George said.

“So as far as the extradition request is concerned, you know, it is pursuant to India’s extradition request which was made some time back. The fugitive was arrested by the Belgian authorities in April last year and he is in the Belgium jail since then. So the government of India remains committed to ensuring that the fugitives are brought back to India to face the law and justice,” he added.

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The remarks come amid an official visit to India by Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, during which the two sides are discussing a range of bilateral matters, including law-enforcement cooperation.

India has been pursuing Choksi’s extradition in connection with alleged large-scale fraud involving Indian banks. Officials have consistently emphasised that New Delhi will continue to press for his return so that he can face legal proceedings in the country.