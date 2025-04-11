Fire Rages Through Tent House In Chhattisgarh's Kunkuri

Kunkuri: A massive fire broke out at a tent house in Chattisgarh's Kunkuri, leaving the people there in panic and chaos. According to police sources, the blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, destroyed goods worth lakhs of rupees, but fortunately, no casualties were reported. The prompt response of the police and local residents, along with the arrival of a second fire brigade vehicle, helped bring the situation under control.

Sources reported hearing a loud explosion, followed by flames engulfing the tent house. The fire spread rapidly, fueled by the highly flammable materials stored in the premises. The police and local residents sprang into action, using water and other extinguishing agents to combat the blaze.

"We were in the vicinity when we heard the explosion," said a local resident. He added, "We immediately rushed to the scene and started helping the fire brigade personnel to douse the flames." The efforts of the responders paid off, as the fire was eventually brought under control, preventing further damage and potential loss of life.

Short Circuit Suspected

According to the police, while the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit may have sparked the blaze.

"Short circuits can be deadly, especially in premises storing flammable materials," said a fire safety expert. "It's crucial to ensure that all electrical systems are regularly inspected and maintained to prevent such incidents," he added. The authorities will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the root cause of the fire and identify measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Goods Worth Lakhs Destroyed

The fire destroyed goods worth lakhs of rupees, leaving the owners facing major financial losses. However, the prompt response of the responders ensured that no casualties were reported, which could have made the situation even more tragic.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.