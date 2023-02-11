5.3 Million Left Displaced After Devastating Quake: UN Relief Aid Agency

More than 5 million people are expected to be left displaced by the earthquake that struck the Syria and Türkiye at the start of the week. According to the Syrian representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Sivanka Dhanapala, "As many as 5.3 million people in Syria may have been left homeless by the earthquake," during the press briefing.

"We are also leading in the protection sector here. Throughout Syria, we have a network of community centres, satellite centres, outreach volunteers, and this helps us reach vulnerable populations. We've set up hotlines for all sorts of protection-related issues, which we use," said the Syrian representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

UNHCR aid to Syria earthquake

During the press briefing, Dhanapala shared that the earthquake survivors would need shelter assistance across the country. Roads have been blocked and damaged due to the earthquake which is affecting humanitarian relief aid access to the affected people. Further, he pointed out that the most vulnerable among the affected are the elderly, those with disabilities, and some children who've been separated from their parents. The Humanitarian aid organisation's key focus is on shelter and relief items where they have ensured that collective centers have adequate facilities for the earthquake survivors including tents, plastic sheeting, thermal blankets, sleeping mats, winter clothing, and so on.

Currently, The combined death toll in the devastating earthquake nears the 24,000 mark as the rescue team struggles to find more survivors days after the catastrophic earthquake, reported AP. While the rescue operation still goes on in full swing in both countries, changes to find more survivors are fading away as time passes by.