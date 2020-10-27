US Celebrates Anniversary Of Op That Killed ISIS Chief & Terrorist Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday highlighted that October 27 marks one year since the US launched an operation that took out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The release by the US Department of State said that despite achieving this milestone, ISIS still continues to remain a serious threat to the world. Pompeo added, 'We will continue to work with the Global Coalition to ensure ISIS's lasting defeat.'

Today marks one year since the U.S. launched an operation that took out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Despite this milestone, ISIS remains a threat and we will continue to work with the Global @Coalition to ensure ISIS's lasting defeat. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 27, 2020

READ | EAM Jaishankar Meets Mike Pompeo Ahead Of 2+2 Dialogue To Discuss India-US Security

Mike Pompeo: 'ISIS remains a threat'

The State Department further informed that one year ago, on October 27, 2019, it had launched an operation which took out ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. This move later marked another major victory in the mission as it resulted in the destruction of its fraudulent territorial 'caliphate'.

READ | QUAD’s Quantum Leap Of Faith

The US Department of State said, 'while we celebrate this critical milestone in the fight against ISIS, the work of the Global Coalition is far from complete'. It added that it is very important that continuous pressure is put on ISIS remnants in Iraq and Syria. The release also pledged to strengthen their collective efforts to defeat ISIS branches and networks across the globe because, after the defeat of the fraudulent caliphate, ISIS has been making repetitive efforts to expand its network across the globe.

READ | US Calls Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio 'clean Telco' For Rejecting Work With China's Huawei

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was the leader of the ISIS (the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) and he has masterminded some of the major and the most brutal terrorist endeavours in modern history. Since the death of al-Baghdadi, the United States along with its coalition partners have been continuously been pursuing the remaining ISIS leaders and terrorists to bring them to justice. This continuous campaign of US against ISIS has kept the terrorist organization's leaders in a state of constant confusion and has also effectively affected their ability to organize and plan terrorist attacks, the US administration has held.

READ | Mike Pompeo 'looking Forward' To Visiting Tokyo For 'productive' QUAD Meeting