Beirut: At Least 3 Killed In Gunfire Amid Protest Over Port Explosion Probe

At least three lost their lives and many more were injured as a result of the gunfire during clashes between the police and the protesters in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut on Thursday, 14 October, AP quoted the National News Agency as saying. The demonstration in Beirut was organised against the lead judge investigating last year’s major blast in the city’s port as tensions over the probe continue to escalate. As per The Associated Press, gunfire was heard in the Lebanese capital and ambulances immediately rushed to the scene.

The clashes took place during the protest outside the Justice palace, called out by the Hezbollah group and its allies. The demonstrators are demanding the removal of Judge Tarek Bitar. As per Sputnik, the gunfire reportedly began at Ain el-Remmaneh neighbourhood when people who were heading to the demonstration were passing through a nearby traffic circle. Reportedly, there was an exchange of fire. Video has also emerged on social media showing people running on the street and trying to hide in a nearby district.

Additionally, on Thursday, at least two other explosions were reported in Beirut after clashes occurred near a site where a demonstration relating to the 2020 Beirut port blast was set to take place. The Lebanese army has reportedly issued a statement stating that they were looking for those who attacked the protesters. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called for calm and urged people “not to be dragged into civil strife.”

What exactly is happening in Lebanon?

After the 4 August 2020 blast at Beirut port warehouse where hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrates were improperly stored and it killed at least 215 people, an investigation into one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history was launched. The incident had not only devastated the nation but was also roiled by political divisions and socio-economic meltdown.

Bitar, who was the second judge leading the complicated investigation, has risen against formidable opposition from the country’s powerful Hezbollah group and its allies. The group and its allies have accused Bitar of singling out the politicians for questioning, most of them allied with Hezbollah. Notably, none of Hezbollah’s officials has been charged in the 14-month-old investigation. Even a Cabinet meeting was cancelled Wednesday after the group demanded urgent government action against Bitar. Additionally, one Hezbollah-allied minister has said that cabinet members would stage a walkout if the second judge is not removed.

