Beirut Blast Death Toll Rises To 190, More Than 6,500 People Injured In Explosion

The Lebanese government on Sunday, August 30 informed that the number of people killed in the Beirut blast earlier this month has climbed to 190 with more than 6,500 have been injured.

According to the reports, the authorities said that three people are still missing and nearly 300,00 others have been left homeless. In addition to that, more than 50,000 houses are reported to have been ravaged by the explosion in the port city.

30,000 people left homeless

The devastating explosion took place in the capital city of Lebanon on August 4 which destroyed dozens of buildings. The authorities claimed that the improper storage of 2750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was the primary reason for the deadly blast.

Weeks after being hit by a series of explosions, Beirut port has become temporarily operational, a United Nations spokesperson said. In the aftermath of the explosion, the UN announced that it would be releasing an aid package worth $9 million for Lebanon. UN spokesperson Stephaney Dujjaric said that almost 9,000 containers of the UN aid were offloaded on the Beirut port earlier.

According to an official estimate, 300,000 people were left homeless after the blast. Thousands of people are living in damaged buildings and some are shifted to shared shelters, with limited access to water and sanitation.

Meanwhile, Beirut is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases weeks after the deadly explosion. To control the deteriorating situation Lebanon’s government imposed a lockdown from August 21 with markets, shopping centers, gyms, and other public places shutting closed. According to Lebanese officials, new cases of coronavirus are reported daily.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan is reported to have said that the situation is intolerable and also warned about hospitals are rapidly running out of beds for new patients. According to media reports, the reason behind a collapsed healthcare system is the explosion, which damaged six major hospitals and 20 clinics in the Lebanese capital.

