Beirut Blast: Governor Marwan Abboud Raises Estimates Of Damages To $10-15 Billion

Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud on Wednesday, August 5 said the damages from the huge explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital a day before could be worth more than previously estimated and amount to as high as $15 billion.

According to the reports, the authorities had earlier announced that the estimated amount of damage from the explosion could be around $3-5 billion.

300,000 people homeless

Governor Abboud had earlied informed that the Beruit blast has left nearly 300,000 people homeless. As per reports, the powerful blast was caused by improper storage of approximately 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at a warehouse near the city port. Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan is reported to have updated that the catastrophic blast killed at least 113 people and left 4,000 injured.

Half of the city’s buildings have been severely damaged and hospitals are overwhelmed because of the soaring number of blast’s victims. An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction.

Lebanon has received humanitarian assistance from various countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Iran, and Greece. Health Minister’s adviser Reda Al Moussawi is reported to have informed that authorities are also waiting for aid from other countries and the list includes Russia, the UAE, and the UK. Moussawi said that Greece has sent a medical team with the health equipment to help treat those injured.

