Beirut Blast: Macron Says Aid Will Be Given 'directly To People', Not To 'corrupt Hands'

In the aftermath of the horrific explosion of August 4 in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, French President Emmanuel Macron extended aid to the country and assured the people that no blank cheques would be given to ‘corrupt hands’ of the leaders. During his visit to the ‘Paris of Middle East’ now in ruins, at a news conference, Macron called for an international inquiry into the devastating blast that has killed at least 145 people and left more than 4,000 wounded.

Macron met with the people impacted with the incident and said “I know it will recover” from being shell-shocked and assured France’s constant support to the country. The disaster has triggered both grief and anger among the Lebanese and Macron was the first foreign head of state to make a trip just two days after the blast that caused billions of euros in damage. French President pledged to organise an international donor conference to help Lebanon and added that the French aid would go “directly to the people”. Emmanuel Macron also said on 'I love you, Lebanon' on Twitter.

Beirut explosion on August 4

The explosion has flattened most of a port and cause serious damage of property across Lebanon’s capital on August 4. As per the videos and images emerged on social media, the blast sent a giant mushroom cloud into the sky several multiple people injured and dead with numerous people missing, still. Even though the cause of the Beirut explosion was not known immediately, reports suggested that a fire had detonated a warehouse at the port.

Chief of Lebanese General Security, Abbas Ibrahim has reportedly said that the explosion might have caused due to highly explosive material that was confiscated from a ship not long ago and then stored at the port. According to local broadcaster LBC, the material was ammonium nitrate. The witnesses reported watching a strange, orange cloud-like that which appears when toxic nitrogen dioxide gas is released after a blast involving nitrates.

The Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab reportedly said that 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse near the Beirut port exploded resulting in the huge explosion. The investigators probing the deadly incident are reportedly focussed on possible negligence in the storage of tons of highly explosive fertilizer in the port warehouse. Meanwhile, the government has ordered the arrest of several port officials.

