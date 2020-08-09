Beirut Explosion: World Leaders To Hold Talks To Raise Aid For Lebanon

World leaders will hold talks today, August 9, to raise funds for Beirut via virtual conference hosted by France and the United Nations (UN) at 14:00 Lebanon time (11:00 GMT), according to reports. US President Donald Trump is expected to join the meeting co-ordinated by French President Emmanuel Macron. Leaders will raise international aid for the recovery of Lebanon from the aftermath of the deadly explosion that claimed 158 lives, wounded 5,000, and rendered 300,000 homeless.

As per the reports, Representatives from European Union member states, China, Russia, Egypt, Jordan, and the UK are all invited to participate. France's presidential palace statement read that the conference focuses to mobilize Lebanon's main international partners and to organize and coordinate emergency support from the international community. Meanwhile, the UN agencies urged the nations to stand in solidarity with Lebanon. Several countries have already dispatched aid planes, rescue and search operation teams, health workers, and other means of help to assist the country in recovery. In a tweet, President Trump said, he held a discussion regarding the "catastrophic event" in Beirut with French President Macron and would join the call, adding, “Everyone wants to help!"

President @realDonaldTrump has spoken with President Aoun of Lebanon.



3 large aircraft are on the way with medical supplies, food, water, and emergency equipment to help. pic.twitter.com/haYxQKbAdz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 8, 2020

Frantic search and rescue operation

More than 60 people have still been missing almost four days after the explosion at the port of Beirut, a health ministry official confirmed, according to a news agency report. Workers continue a frantic search and rescue operation at the site as the nation declared the two weeks of emergency. The total fatalities count in the blast have surged to 154, of which, 25 remain identified, the official added. At least 120 of the 5,000 people injured are in critical condition, he said.

According to reports, the wife of the Dutch ambassador to Lebanon succumbed to the injuries in the blast. Hedwig Waltmans-Molier, 55, and her husband ambassador Jan Waltmans witnessed the blast that impacted their resident in Beirut, the ministry confirmed. As many as three MPs announced their resignation from the parliament angry with the Lebanon government’s handling of the massive explosion, that wrecked over 250,000 homes.

[A woman yells at Lebanese soldiers during scuffles with the soldiers who are blocking a road as French President Emmanuel Macron visits. Credit: AP]

[French President Emmanuel Macron hugs a resident as he visits a devastated street of Beirut, Lebanon. Credit: AP]

[People remove debris from a house damaged by Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. Credit: AP]

[Riot police advance to push back anti-government protesters in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 7. Credit: Hassan Ammar/ AP]

[French President Emmanuel Macron waves as he visits Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday Aug.6, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beirut to offer French support to Lebanon after the deadly port blast. Credit: AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool]

