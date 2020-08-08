Beirut Blast: Wife Of Dutch Envoy Dies After Battling Injuries For Four Days

The wife of Dutch Ambassador to Lebanon, who was critically injured in the Beirut explosions, has died, the country’s foreign ministry said on August 8. According to reports, the horrific blasts have also severely damaged the Dutch embassy, injured four other officials. The massive explosions, which flattened the port of the Lebanese capital on August 4 has killed 150 people and injured over 4,000 people till now.

As per the Dutch foreign ministry, Hedwig Waltmans-Molier was standing next to her husband Jan Waltmans in the living room of their house in Beirut when the explosions occurred. After being severely injured, she was admitted to hospital, However, on August 8 she succumbed to her injuries.

“It is with profound dismay that we must report the death of our colleague Hedwig Waltmans-Molier in Beirut. Ministers Blok and Kaag have offered their condolences to the family for this heavy loss,” the ministry said in a press release.

Beirut Explosion

A colossal explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug 4 killing over 100 and injuring over four thousand people. An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction. Recently, country’s Prime minister Hassan Diab revealed that‘ the dangerous warehouse, which exploded stored 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate for the past 6 years.

However, he said that he would not like to ‘pre-empt the investigation.’ Calling it a catastrophe, he demanded the strictest punishment for those responsible. President Michel Aoun also condemned the “unacceptable” storage of the dangerous material, declaring a three day mourning period in the country. In addition, he has also announced a release of 100 billion Lira of emergency funds to tackle the devastation. In the aftermath of the explosion, Country’s Defense Council has said that those responsible would be face maximum punishment.

Image credits: AP /New Zealand Government