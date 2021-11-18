Beirut Blasts: Lebanon Mulls Introducing Law To Safeguard Heritage Sites

On Thursday, Lebanon's Culture Minister Mohammad Abbass Mortada launched a 13 million dollar World Bank-funded plan for the rehabilitation and restoration of heritage sites damaged in the Beirut explosions, reported Xinhua citing National News Agency. The plan was launched at a meeting which was also attended by World Bank Regional Director Saroj Kumar Jha and Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud. The meeting took place at the Movenpick hotel in Beirut. According to Mortada, the ministry conducted a field survey to determine the extent of damage to the heritage buildings and the level of destruction caused by the blasts, which rocked the country last year.

The ministry would broaden the area of protection for these monuments to encompass modern heritage architecture, gardens, historical squares, cultural landmarks such as museums and theatres, as well as public spaces, he stated as reported by Xinhua. The government also intends to enact a draft law to safeguard heritage sites and buildings, in an attempt to urban heritage while also compensating the owners of these structures. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, two large explosions shook the Beirut harbour on August 4, 2020, destroying as many as 640 heritage structures. The Organization stated that at least 60 buildings were badly damaged.

About Beirut blasts

It should be mentioned here that the massive explosions also killed as many as 204 people besides injuring thousands of others. According to reports, the explosion was caused by 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, equivalent to 1.2 kt of TNT, that was unsafely stored at Beirut port since 2014 and was purportedly triggered by an intense fire nearby the warehouse. The blasts also left nearly 3,00,000 people homeless while thousands had to live in damaged buildings and some had to be shifted to shared shelters, with limited access to water and sanitation. It is also said to be among the most powerful non-nuclear explosions in recorded history.

Meanwhile, the then Prime Minister Hassan Diab had to step down following widespread protests by civilians who had taken to the streets demanding reforms in the government. Lebanon's former colonial master France was among the first countries to send help with French President Emmanuel Macron visiting the country on the same day and proactively taking part in the developments that followed after the explosions. Notably, the blasts occurred when Lebanon was already grappling with multiple crises including the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Twitter/@Abbass Mortada/AP